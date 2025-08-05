Crackdown in Pakistan: Opposition Lawmakers, Hundreds of PTI Supporters Detained Amid Nationwide Unrest

Lahore, Pakistan — A sweeping wave of arrests and political unrest swept across Pakistan on Tuesday, as thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters rallied nationwide to mark two years since the incarceration of party co-founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported by The Express Tribune.

In Lahore, the epicenter of the unrest, authorities arrested at least six sitting members of the Punjab Assembly, including Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi, amid an intensifying crackdown targeting the opposition. Other detained lawmakers include Farukh Javed Moon, Colonel Shoaib, Nadeem Sadiq Dogar, Khawaja Salahuddin, Aminullah Khan, and Iqbal Khattak.

The PTI has claimed that over 300 party workers have also been arrested in Lahore alone, with security forces allegedly raiding the homes of several party leaders overnight. Videos circulated on social media reportedly showed plainclothes officers damaging CCTV cameras and forcibly entering homes.

From the plains of Punjab to the hills of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PTI supporters poured into the streets, chanting slogans and waving party flags in a rare show of defiance. In Lahore, a procession led by party figure Shaukat Basra marched along major city arteries, demanding Khan’s release.

In Okara, Mehr Abdul Sattar led a motorcycle rally under the rallying cry “Release our Khan,” while in Sheikhupura, farmers joined the movement under the leadership of MPA Waqas Mehmood Maan. Convoys from District Mohmand and Tehsil Tall also set out for protest hubs, signaling the growing grassroots traction of the campaign.

The situation turned violent in parts of Punjab. PTI’s provincial wing claimed police attacked the vehicle of former National Assembly member Aliya Hamza Malik, injuring her during a peaceful protest attempt. The incident allegedly occurred while PTI Punjab organizer Dr. Yasmin Rashid was also present in the vehicle.

Despite mounting tensions, Punjab’s Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar defended the police response. “Do not abuse the force,” he stated, adding, “Those in uniform stay awake at night to ensure your safety.”

In Rawalpindi, security forces have been placed on high alert. More than 4,000 officers have been deployed, particularly around Adiala Jail — where Khan remains incarcerated. Riot units, police pickets, and Safe City surveillance systems are being utilized to maintain control. Section 144, banning large public gatherings, has been imposed across the city.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” warned Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer, as protests continue to flare.

As PTI prepares for what it calls a “central power show” in Lahore, the future of public dissent in Pakistan hangs in the balance — and with it, the fate of a populist leader still commanding loyalty from behind bars.