Black Day in Kashmir: Global Protests Mark Fifth Anniversary of Indian Crackdown

Kashmiris Mark Black Day Worldwide Against India’s 2019 Clampdown

ISLAMABAD, August 5 — On both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the globe, Kashmiris are observing Youm-e-Istehsal — the Day of Exploitation — to protest India’s unilateral revocation of the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, enacted on this day in 2019.

Mass demonstrations, rallies, and symbolic black-clad gatherings are underway in Pakistan-administered territories and diaspora communities in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and elsewhere. Protesters are denouncing the Indian government’s controversial decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution — a move that stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its limited autonomy.

The call for global observance came from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), which continues to reject New Delhi’s control over the disputed region. In a statement issued today, the Hurriyat leadership called India’s actions a “colonial seizure” of Kashmiri land, culture, and identity, carried out in violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“August 5, 2019, will be remembered as the day India attempted to erase Kashmir’s soul,” the statement said. “But the resistance lives on — in every home, in every exile, in every heart that believes in freedom.”

Since the revocation, Indian-administered Kashmir has seen expanded military presence, mass detentions, suppression of civil liberties, and demographic shifts — raising concerns of what critics call a deliberate effort to change the Muslim-majority region’s ethnic makeup.

In Pakistan, solidarity events were held in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, and other cities, with black flags flown, and sirens observed at 9 a.m. to mark the beginning of the fifth year since the clampdown. Social media campaigns and protests abroad amplified calls for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN resolutions.

Hurriyat leaders expressed hope that “India’s imperialist hold will end” and urged the international community to hold New Delhi accountable.

Despite a communications blackout still lingering in parts of the region, Kashmiris continue to push their message across borders: the struggle is far from over.