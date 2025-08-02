Austrian Armed Forces to Launch New Round of One-Year Volunteer Program in September

This September, Austria’s Bundesheer will once again open its doors to young men and women for its annual Einjährig-Freiwilligen-Ausbildung (One-Year Volunteer Training Program), a path designed for those who wish to serve their country while exploring a career in the military, reported by ORF. Interested applicants have until mid-August to express their intent to join, the Bundesheer announced earlier today.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a high school diploma (Matura), demonstrate solid physical fitness, and successfully pass a psychological aptitude assessment. These criteria ensure that recruits are prepared—both mentally and physically—for the challenges of military life.

Once accepted, volunteers will begin training in core military disciplines. The curriculum covers essential combat and defense skills such as weapons handling, marksmanship, tactical operations, security duties, long-distance marching, and rigorous physical training. The aim is to build not only physical resilience, but also teamwork, discipline, and leadership potential.

A Gateway to a Military Career

The One-Year Volunteer Program substitutes for compulsory military service and serves as a gateway for those interested in a long-term military career. Especially for those aspiring to become officers, the program offers a pathway to Austria’s prestigious Theresian Military Academy in Wiener Neustadt—one of the oldest military academies in the world.

Since the program’s revitalization in 2020, roughly 1,050 officer candidates have emerged from its ranks. Between 2023 and 2024 alone, applications surged by nearly 38 percent. The proportion of women also saw a significant rise, more than doubling between 2022 and 2024—a sign of growing gender inclusivity within the Austrian Armed Forces.

Recruits receive housing, meals, free public transportation, and full health and accident insurance. During the first five months—considered the most intensive training phase—participants earn a net monthly salary of €1,413.