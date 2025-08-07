“Austria Police Crack Down on Foreign Criminal Theft Ring in Strasshof”

Strasshof an der Nordbahn—In a swift, decisive move, Austrian police have arrested six individuals linked to a string of thefts across Strasshof, marking a dramatic breakthrough in public safety, reported by “Heute”.

On the evening of August 1, 2025, a vigilant store detective in a local supermarket recognized suspects and immediately alerted authorities. When police arrived, four remained calm—three outside the shop, one in a waiting vehicle—while two fled on foot. All six were apprehended, including the two who fled.

Authorities uncovered that these Slovak nationals, aged between 17 and 45, were responsible for multiple thefts. These included a prior supermarket theft on July 24 and two stealth burglaries—one on July 21 targeting garden tools, and another on July 24 involving a stolen bicycle. Damages amount to approximately €11,000. Police also confiscated burglary tools, and discovered a stolen hockey bag inside the suspects’ car, linked to a theft in nearby Tallesbrunn.

By order of the Korneuburg public prosecutor, a 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were immediately placed into custody. The remaining four—aged 17, 30, 37, and 39—face formal charges and have been reported to authorities.

Officials warn the group may be tied to further thefts in the Strasshof area, urging anyone with additional information to contact the Deutsch Wagram police station at 059133‑3203.