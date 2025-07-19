Zelenskyy Proposes Renewed Peace Talks With Russia Amid Escalating Attacks

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an offer to resume peace talks with Russia, calling on Moscow to return to the negotiating table as the war enters another brutal phase.

In his Saturday night address, Zelenskyy confirmed that Rustem Umerov, recently appointed head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, had formally reached out to Russian officials proposing a new round of talks next week. “Everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said. “The Russian side should stop hiding from decisions.”

Zelenskyy also renewed his call for a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying direct talks between leaders were essential to reaching “lasting peace.”

There has been no official response from Moscow. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday appeared to echo Zelenskyy’s sentiment, saying peace efforts required “more momentum.”

The diplomatic overture comes just as fighting intensifies. Russia launched a massive overnight drone and missile barrage on Saturday, striking ten Ukrainian regions and killing at least one person in the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Zelenskyy reported that over 30 missiles and 300 drones were used in the attack.

In response, Ukraine struck targets in southern Russia. A Ukrainian drone attack briefly halted train service in Rostov, injuring one railway worker. Russian air defense also intercepted three drones heading toward Moscow, prompting the temporary closure of Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

The renewed call for negotiations also comes amid increased U.S. pressure on Russia. Former President Donald Trump, in a dramatic shift, set a 50-day deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire or face full tariffs and secondary sanctions on oil buyers.

Russia has rejected what it called “blackmail,” with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming renewed U.S. arms deliveries are meant to derail peace efforts.

More than 1.2 million people have been killed or wounded since Russia’s invasion in February 2022 — Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.