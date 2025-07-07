Yemen Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Israeli Infrastructure, Hits Airport and Power Plant

TEHRAN — Yemen’s armed forces claimed responsibility for a sweeping retaliatory strike on Israel Sunday, launching ballistic missiles and drones that reportedly targeted key infrastructure, including Ben Gurion Airport and a power plant in Ashkelon, reported by Mehr News Agency.

According to military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the operation was carried out in direct response to Israeli aggression and marked one of the most extensive long-range attacks by Yemeni forces to date.

Saree stated that Yemen employed 11 ballistic missiles, including hypersonic variants, as well as drones in the assault. Targets included Ashdod Port, Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, and critical power infrastructure in Ashkelon. He claimed that all drones successfully reached their targets, and Israeli air defenses failed to intercept them.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Yemen positioning itself as a frontline actor in support of Palestinians. Saree emphasized that the Israeli military had attempted to strike several Yemeni cities but was repelled by Yemen’s air defense systems, which he said forced Israeli warplanes to retreat from Yemeni airspace.

“This operation sends a clear message,” Saree said. “Attacking Yemen carries a heavy price. Our support for the Palestinian people will not waver.”

Israel has yet to officially confirm the extent of the damage or provide a response to Yemen’s claims.