Visiting Pakistan? Your Mobile Phone Is Tax-Free for 120 Days

In a move to ease connectivity for visiting expatriates, Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a new policy allowing overseas Pakistanis to register their mobile phones without paying any tax—valid for up to 120 days during each visit to the country.

The policy, introduced on Monday, is designed to facilitate short-term visitors and ensure uninterrupted mobile access for Pakistani citizens living abroad who return temporarily.

Implemented in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the tax-free registration is available through the PTA’s automated Temporary Mobile Registration System, which operates under the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). Eligible users can access the process online at https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.

“This initiative ensures seamless mobile connectivity during short stays in Pakistan and reflects PTA’s commitment to supporting digital access for all such visitors,” the FBR said in an official statement.

The announcement comes amid wider efforts by the PTA to promote digital inclusion across the country. In a related initiative, the PTA recently launched free Wi-Fi hotspots at higher education institutions, including women’s universities, in partnership with PTCL and private telecom firms.

Additionally, to celebrate the milestone of surpassing 200 million telecom subscribers, local mobile manufacturers have donated 2,000 smartphones. These devices will be distributed to female SIM card holders across Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan via computerized balloting.

“PTA remains committed to connecting Pakistan and digitally empowering the nation,” the agency added.

The move is seen as a meaningful step toward bridging the digital divide and recognizing the vital role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s economy and society.