Violent Robbery at Vienna’s Josefstädter Straße U‑Bahn Station: One Suspect Apprehended

VIENNA— In a harrowing incident on the evening of July 3, Austrian police have arrested a 26‑year‑old Afghan man, suspected of brutally assaulting and robbing another man near the Josefstädter Straße U‑Bahn station in the Alsergrund district.

At approximately 6:00 PM, the male suspect, allegedly acting with three unidentified accomplices, confronted the victim just outside the station’s entrance. The attackers reportedly beat and took belongings from the man before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained injuries and has since received medical attention.

Prompted by swift emergency calls, Viennese police launched an immediate search. They successfully detained the 26‑year‑old suspect on site. However, the other three perpetrators remain at large.

Investigation Underway

Authorities in Vienna’s police department have confirmed that the detained suspect is currently being held under provisional arrest. Investigators are interviewing him while employing forensic teams to collect vital evidence, including potential CCTV footage from the station and surrounding streets.

Police are urgently appealing to witnesses or passersby who may have seen the second trio or captured video of the assailants. Any new leads could prove pivotal in identifying and apprehending the remaining attackers.