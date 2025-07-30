Vienna Expands Weapons Ban to Yppenplatz After Gang Violence

Vienna Declares Second Weapons Ban Zone After Surge in Violence at Yppenplatz

Vienna has announced the creation of a second weapons prohibition zone, this time at Yppenplatz in the Ottakring district, following a spate of violent crimes that has rattled the Austrian capital. The move comes over a year after a similar measure was introduced at Keplerplatz in Favoriten.

According to the report of “Kronen Zeitung“, the decision was prompted by a series of serious incidents near the popular public square. Most notably, in mid-July, a gang-related shootout left two young men, aged 18 and 22, critically injured. The brazen attack shocked residents and intensified calls for action.

Earlier, in late May, a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed another in the neck during a confrontation. The victim survived with severe injuries. The suspect was arrested approximately one week later.

Citing the increase in such violent episodes, police have designated the area a “Waffenverbotszone,” or weapons ban zone—a legal tool under Austrian law that allows authorities to prohibit carrying knives, firearms, and other weapons in designated areas. The aim is to restore a sense of safety and calm in what has become a social flashpoint.

The existing weapons ban zone at Keplerplatz was established in 2023 after a spike in knife-related assaults. Officials credit it with improving public safety in that district, and now hope for similar results in Ottakring.

Police emphasize that the ban zones are not symbolic but enforceable measures meant to deter violence. Officers will conduct spot checks and enforce penalties for violations. Authorities are also working with community leaders to address the deeper social issues behind the unrest.