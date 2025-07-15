UK Faces Backlash Over Hidden Afghan Data Leak and Secret $1B Relocation Plan

Thousands of Afghans Secretly Relocated to UK After Massive Data Breach

LONDON: The British government has come under intense scrutiny following revelations that it secretly relocated thousands of Afghans to the United Kingdom under a classified resettlement scheme, after a significant Ministry of Defence (MoD) data breach placed their lives at risk, reported by BBC News.

The leak, which occurred in February 2022, exposed the personal details of nearly 19,000 Afghan nationals who had applied for relocation following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. The breach, however, remained hidden from the public until Tuesday, when a High Court judge lifted a sweeping super-injunction that had kept the incident, the government’s response, and its costly implications shrouded in secrecy.

The data leak included names, contact details, and information about family members—sensitive content that could have made applicants and their relatives vulnerable to Taliban retribution. A review later determined it was “highly unlikely” anyone was targeted solely due to the breach, but the potential consequences led to a swift, though covert, response.

The secret program, formally titled the “Afghan Relocation Route,” has so far relocated 4,500 people to the UK. It has cost taxpayers £400 million and is projected to require up to £450 million more. Despite the scale of the effort, individuals whose data was compromised were only informed this week, more than two years after the initial breach.

Defence Secretary John Healey issued a “sincere apology” in Parliament, describing the incident as a “serious departmental error,” caused when a spreadsheet containing the sensitive data was sent outside official government channels. The Metropolitan Police concluded no criminal investigation was necessary.

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace personally sought the super-injunction to prevent public disclosure, arguing it would buy the government time to mitigate harm. The High Court supported the gag order at the time, but Justice Chamberlain lifted it this week, citing concerns about democratic accountability and free speech. He noted the Taliban likely already possessed the data and that continuing to suppress the story served little protective purpose.

Court documents revealed that 600 Afghan soldiers and 1,800 family members named in the breach remain in Afghanistan. The relocation program is now winding down, though existing relocation offers will be honored. Those affected have been advised to take precautions, including securing their online identities and avoiding contact with unknown individuals.

Critics, including legal firms and opposition leaders, have condemned the delay in disclosure and the government’s handling of the matter. Erin Alcock, a lawyer with Leigh Day, which represents hundreds of affected Afghans, called it a “catastrophic failure.”

The evacuation of 36,000 Afghans to the UK in 2021 was already the subject of scathing criticism, with a 2022 inquiry labeling it a “betrayal.” The data breach has now added another layer of controversy to the UK’s Afghanistan legacy, sparking renewed calls for transparency and accountability in matters of national security and humanitarian responsibility.