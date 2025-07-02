UK Declares Palestine Action a Terrorist Group, Sparking Outcry Over Free Speech

In a controversial move that has ignited fierce debate over freedom of expression, UK lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to designate the campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, as reported by Al Jazeera News. The parliamentary vote—385 in favor to 26 against—came after activists targeted military sites to protest Britain’s support for Israel’s Gaza war.

Palestine Action, known for its direct actions against companies linked to weapons manufacturing for Israel, recently staged protests that involved breaking into a military base and spraying red paint on two planes. The UK government has accused the group of causing millions in damages, but critics warn that equating acts of civil disobedience with terrorism dangerously blurs the lines between protest and violence.

“Equating a spray can of paint with a suicide bomb isn’t just absurd; it’s grotesque,” said Labour lawmaker Zarah Sultana. “It’s a deliberate distortion of the law designed to chill dissent, criminalize solidarity, and suppress truth.”

Amnesty International UK’s chief, Sacha Deshmukh, condemned the ban as an unprecedented legal overreach, granting authorities sweeping powers to arrest, surveil, and silence activists. “Using these powers against a protest group is an egregious abuse of their intended purpose,” he said.

Despite the ban, protesters outside Westminster expressed defiance, vowing to continue their activism regardless of the risk of arrest. Palestine Action itself called the proscription an “abuse of power” and plans to challenge it in court, with an urgent hearing scheduled soon.

The ban must still be approved by the House of Lords, after which it will take effect. It comes alongside proscription orders against other groups, including a neo-Nazi faction and a Russian white supremacist movement.

UK Interior Minister Yvette Cooper defended the decision, citing the need for a zero-tolerance stance on violence and criminal damage in protests. However, critics argue that the move threatens to stifle legitimate dissent and set a chilling precedent for activism across the UK.