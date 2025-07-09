UAE Denies Lifetime Golden Visa Rumors, Warns of Scams

The United Arab Emirates has officially denied circulating claims that certain nationalities are now eligible for lifetime Golden Visas, calling the reports false and potentially fraudulent.

In a statement published by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) clarified that all eligibility criteria for the UAE’s Golden Visa are defined strictly by law and official ministerial decisions. Reports suggesting a simplified path to a lifetime visa for select nationalities—particularly through commercial consultancies abroad—are entirely inaccurate, the authority said.

The ICP emphasized that Golden Visa applications must be processed exclusively through authorized government platforms within the UAE. No third-party agencies or international consultants are recognized in the process.

The clarification follows a recent wave of misinformation, including advertisements by foreign consultancy offices claiming to offer direct routes to lifetime Golden Visas. In response, UAE authorities issued a stern warning: individuals promoting such claims could face legal action.

The ICP further cautioned residents and prospective applicants not to submit personal documents or payments to unauthorized entities and urged the public to rely solely on official sources, such as the ICP website or its 24/7 call center (600522222), for accurate information.

The UAE’s Golden Visa program offers long-term residency—typically five or ten years—to investors, entrepreneurs, specialized talents, and outstanding students. While it provides considerable flexibility, including no requirement for a local sponsor and extended overseas travel allowances, the concept of a “lifetime” visa is not part of current legislation.