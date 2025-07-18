U.S. Student Visa Crisis: 80% Drop in Indian Applicants

HYDERABAD/WASHINGTON — Indian students hoping to attend American universities this fall are facing crushing uncertainty, as a deepening visa crisis has led to a staggering 70–80% drop in U.S.-bound student traffic from India, according to leading education consultants, as reported by NDTV.

In Hyderabad, once a hub for outbound students, consultants report chaos and despair. “By mid-July, most students are usually packing their bags,” said Sanjeev Rai of Hyderabad Overseas Consultant. “This year, we’re still stuck refreshing the visa portal, praying for open slots.”

Despite assurances from U.S. authorities that visa appointments would be released in phases, students and advisors say availability remains sporadic and confirmation elusive. “We’ve seen slots appear, but they vanish or remain unconfirmed. It feels like they’re testing the system,” said Ankit Jain of Window Overseas Education Consultancy.

The disruption has pushed many students to reconsider their plans. “I couldn’t risk losing an entire year,” said a 23-year-old engineering applicant who has shifted focus to Germany. “It felt like a dead end.”

More alarming, even students who secured visa interviews early are now facing an unprecedented rejection rate. Most rejections cite Section 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, a clause used when applicants fail to prove strong ties to India.

“Even students with clean records are getting denied,” Jain said. “Social media checks are coming up clean. Still, rejections are pouring in.”

Arvind Manduva from I20 Fever called the current situation the worst in recent memory. “If the consulates don’t release slots now, thousands of futures will be derailed. We’re getting panic calls daily.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad confirmed that appointments have resumed but warned of longer processing times and tighter vetting. “We are committed to thoroughly vetting applicants and ensuring national security. We advise students to apply early and anticipate delays.”

India, which last year surpassed China to become the top source of international students in the U.S., sent over 330,000 students in 2023. That flow now faces a sharp reversal.