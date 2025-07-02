U.S. Strike ‘Heavily Damaged’ Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Site, Tehran Confirms Amid Conflicting Reports

In a rare and sobering admission, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed that the Fordow nuclear facility—one of Iran’s most fortified and secretive sites—suffered “serious and heavy damage” following recent U.S. military strikes, as reported by Arab News. The remarks, made during an interview with CBS News aired Tuesday, mark the first official Iranian acknowledgment of the extent of the destruction.

“No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow,” Araqchi said, adding, “What we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged.” He noted that Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization is conducting a thorough investigation and will report its findings to the government.

The Fordow facility, buried deep beneath the mountains near Qom, has long been viewed as a central node in Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. While exact details of the U.S. operation remain classified, officials in Washington have claimed the strikes were highly effective. President Donald Trump asserted that the attack “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

However, conflicting narratives have emerged from within the U.S. intelligence community. According to The Washington Post, intercepted Iranian communications appear to downplay the extent of the damage. The report, citing four sources familiar with classified intelligence, suggests Tehran may be minimizing the impact to preserve strategic leverage or prevent internal panic.

Despite Trump’s bold declarations, Pentagon officials have cautioned that a full assessment is ongoing and may take weeks. Analysts say that while the strike represents a major escalation in tensions, its long-term impact on Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains unclear.

The incident has drawn renewed scrutiny from international watchdogs and raised urgent questions over the stability of the region and the future of nuclear diplomacy. As the dust settles in Fordow, the world watches anxiously for Tehran’s next move.