Tsunami Strikes Pacific Coasts After Massive 8.8 Russia Quake

A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, unleashing a widespread Pacific tsunami that has impacted coastlines from Alaska and Hawaii to Japan, Chile, and California.

The epicenter was located roughly 74 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a major city on Kamchatka, where authorities reported significant tremors and damage. Governor Vladimir Solodov confirmed that buildings were damaged, including a kindergarten, calling it “the strongest earthquake in decades.”

A tsunami measuring up to 13 feet (4 meters) hit Severo-Kurilsk and other parts of Kamchatka. Japan’s Meteorological Agency recorded waves of about 1 foot along Hokkaido’s eastern coast. The quake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Rim, with alerts issued in the U.S., Colombia, Peru, and New Zealand.

Tsunami waves reached the U.S. West Coast by early afternoon. The largest reported so far was 1.6 feet at Arena Cove, California. Crescent City, known for its tsunami vulnerability, experienced elevated water levels, with more waves expected. Tsunami advisories remain active for coastal regions of Washington, Oregon, and California, including the San Francisco Bay Area.

In South America, Peru and Colombia issued coastal evacuations and alerts for low-lying Pacific regions. Ecuador warned of possible waves over 3 meters along its shores.

The U.S. National Weather Service continues to monitor the situation as tsunami activity persists in the northern Pacific.

As of now, no fatalities have been confirmed, but infrastructure damage and displacement are ongoing across multiple countries. Emergency services remain on high alert as aftershocks and residual wave activity continue.