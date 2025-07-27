Trump’s Tariff Diplomacy Faces Test in US-China Stockholm Talks

In a high-stakes diplomatic push to prevent a renewed eruption of the US-China trade war, senior American and Chinese officials convened in Stockholm on Monday, reported by Reuters. The meeting comes just weeks before an August 12 deadline that could see tariffs between the world’s two largest economies snap back to crippling levels above 100%.

Led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the talks follow a tentative June agreement that temporarily froze retaliatory tariffs. Both sides are seeking a more durable accord to avoid another shock to global supply chains already strained by years of economic brinkmanship.

The backdrop is tense. President Donald Trump has ramped up tariff threats on major trading partners including the European Union, Japan, and China, insisting on new trade pacts under stricter US terms. In Scotland, Trump met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the weekend, pushing for a 15% baseline tariff on EU goods. His top trade aides will now join the Stockholm session.

The US-China talks remain narrowly focused: restoring rare earth mineral flows, reducing tariffs on high-tech goods like Nvidia chips, and addressing mutual export controls. Broader grievances—such as the US push for China to abandon its state-led export-driven model and Beijing’s anger over national security curbs on American tech exports—are likely to remain unresolved.

“Stockholm marks the first truly meaningful round of negotiations,” said Bo Zhengyuan of Shanghai’s Plenum consultancy. “But expectations of a breakthrough are low.”

While speculation swirls over a potential Trump-Xi meeting in October, analysts warn that renewed tariffs could derail such diplomacy. Bessent has floated an extension of the August 12 deadline, while China is pressing for a rollback of multiple layered US tariffs and relief from fentanyl-linked trade penalties.

As the clock ticks down, the Stockholm talks offer a narrow window to avert another global trade shock—and perhaps, restore a semblance of balance between two uneasy giants.