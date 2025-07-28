Trump Gives Putin 12 Days to Strike Ukraine Agreement

American President Donald Trump has issued a new ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin, setting a 10-to-12-day deadline for reaching an agreement on Ukraine. Speaking from his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland during a meeting with newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump signaled a sharp escalation in rhetoric and urgency, suggesting that punitive measures could follow swiftly if Moscow fails to comply.

“There’s no reason to wait,” Trump declared, hinting that sanctions and secondary tariffs could be imposed even before the deadline passes. He also promised a formal announcement “tonight or tomorrow,” raising expectations for a dramatic shift in U.S. policy—or at least his personal diplomacy efforts—on the war in Ukraine.

The new timeline comes just two weeks after Trump threatened “very severe tariffs” on Russia’s trading partners unless a deal was reached within 50 days. The updated deadline drastically shortens that window, indicating either growing frustration or a calculated attempt to force Moscow’s hand.

Trump has positioned himself as a dealmaker capable of ending the war swiftly, though his exact terms and diplomatic channels remain vague. His comments in Scotland mark one of the most pointed public moves he has made in recent weeks as he reasserts his global influence.

Later today, Trump is expected to meet with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney. Though the meeting is officially focused on economic ties and energy, observers believe Ukraine will remain a key topic behind closed doors.

As tensions mount and the clock ticks, Trump’s renewed pressure campaign sets the stage for a high-stakes standoff—one that may either coax concessions from the Kremlin or deepen the geopolitical divide. Either way, the world is now watching a familiar figure push for a swift, bold resolution to one of Europe’s most devastating conflicts.