Thailand’s Leadership Whiplash: Phumtham Wechayachai Installed as Third Acting PM in a Week

BANGKOK — Thailand has entered its third leadership roundabout this week, reported by the Nation News. On Thursday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn officially swore in a reshaped Cabinet, appointing Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as acting prime minister following a dramatic suspension of the nation’s female premier.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid an ethics investigation tied to a leaked call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. The Court granted her a 15-day window to present her defense.

During her suspension, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit briefly stepped in, holding the reins for just 24 turbulent hours.

The tide turned Thursday morning at Dusit Palace. Fourteen ministers, including a newly reassigned Paetongtarn as Culture Minister, took their oaths. The Cabinet unanimously agreed that Phumtham—formerly Defence Minister and a loyalist to the Shinawatra dynasty—would hold full interim powers as acting prime minister.

Speaking afterward, Phumtham pledged stability at a time when Thailand is fighting to revive its faltering economy and finalize urgent trade negotiations with Washington before looming U.S. tariffs take effect July 9.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, meanwhile, has departed for the U.S. to seek a tariff extension that might cushion Thailand from a potential 36% levy.

The opposition, including the Bhumjaithai and People’s parties, has held off on a no-confidence motion amid the court process. However, they remain wary of a growing trend toward political paralysis.

This revolving door of power highlights the fragility of Thailand’s political landscape—a crucible intensified by a scandal over Paetongtarn’s diplomatic overtures toward Cambodia, a shrinking governing coalition, and a population unsettled by rapid shifts at the top.