Teen Asylum Seeker Fatally Stabbed at Swiss – Austria Train Station—Killer at Large

A 17-year-old asylum seeker was brutally killed in the early hours of Friday morning at the Heerbrugg train station in northeastern Switzerland, just miles from the Austrian border, reported by “Heute”.

Authorities say the teenager, originally from Algeria and residing at the Federal Asylum Center in Altstätten, was discovered bleeding heavily on the platform around 3:45 a.m. A passerby called emergency services, but by the time police and medics arrived, it was too late. The teen had suffered fatal knife wounds. Paramedics could only pronounce him dead at the scene.

The St. Gallen cantonal police described the attack as a violent homicide. Details remain scarce, but investigators believe the boy was deliberately targeted. No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

In response, a large-scale operation involving police, firefighters, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) staff, and forensic experts was launched. The crime scene was cordoned off, though train traffic in the area continued without disruption.

The killing has shaken the quiet border town of Heerbrugg and raised urgent questions about safety, especially for young asylum seekers housed in nearby government-run facilities.

For now, investigators remain tight-lipped, focusing their efforts on tracking down the unknown perpetrator. The case is being handled by the public prosecutor’s office of the Canton of St. Gallen.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area during the night to come forward.