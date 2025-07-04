Swedish Crime Kingpin Ismail Abdo Captured in Türkiye After Global Manhunt

STOCKHOLM — One of Sweden’s most feared crime bosses, long believed to be directing a brutal wave of violence from abroad, has been captured in Türkiye, Swedish police confirmed Friday, reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

Though authorities withheld his name, Swedish media identified the suspect as 35-year-old Ismail Abdo, alleged leader of the Rumba crime network and once a top figure in the notorious Foxtrot gang. Abdo has been a central figure in Sweden’s struggle against rising gang violence, his reach extending from the shadows of Stockholm to digital command centers overseas.

Wanted internationally since 2024, Abdo is accused of orchestrating drug trafficking, shootings, and deadly bombings. He is also believed to have played a role in recruiting children below the age of criminal responsibility to carry out attacks—a chilling tactic increasingly common among Sweden’s organized crime networks.

His fall from power follows a bitter feud with former ally Rawa Majid, Foxtrot’s current kingpin. The two once controlled vast portions of Sweden’s drug trade, but their alliance imploded in 2023 after Abdo’s mother was gunned down in a suspected revenge hit. The resulting gang war has left a trail of blood across Sweden’s cities.

Turkish security forces arrested Abdo in a coordinated operation with Swedish authorities, described by officials as the culmination of long-term judicial cooperation between the two nations.

Sweden, once a bastion of peace, now ranks among Europe’s top countries for firearm-related homicides. And while gun violence has dipped since its 2022 peak, explosions tied to gang activity continue to rise.

“This arrest marks a significant step in our ongoing fight against organized crime,” said Mats Berggren, acting deputy chief of Sweden’s National Operations Department.

Abdo’s extradition and the future of the Rumba-Foxtrot rivalry now hang in tense uncertainty.