Gaza’s humanitarian crisis has worsened dramatically, with hospitals confirming the deaths of seven more Palestinians from starvation and malnutrition, raising the total number of hunger-related fatalities to 154 since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023, reported by Al Jazeera News. Aid agencies warn that the enclave teeters on the brink of famine, with food supplies systematically obstructed and civilians unable to access basic necessities.

Since dawn Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have killed at least 22 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, including 15 people reportedly targeted while seeking humanitarian assistance. Medical infrastructure remains overwhelmed, and the flow of aid continues to be severely hampered by both logistical barriers and security concerns.

The escalating toll comes as pressure mounts internationally for a decisive shift in the conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly informed his cabinet that the United Kingdom will recognize the state of Palestine by September unless Israel demonstrates “substantive steps” toward ending the war and committing to a credible peace process. The statement marks a significant departure from previous British policy and aligns the UK with growing calls in Europe for the formal recognition of Palestinian statehood as part of a revived two-state solution.

Since the onset of Israel’s military campaign in response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks, at least 60,138 Palestinians have been killed and 146,269 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The initial assault in Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,139 people and the capture of over 200 hostages, triggering what has become one of the most devastating conflicts in the region’s recent history.

With diplomacy faltering and humanitarian suffering deepening, international actors are weighing their options. Starmer’s declaration adds to a growing chorus urging a shift from military escalation to political resolution. Whether Israel responds remains to be seen, but the clock is ticking—for Gaza, for diplomacy, and for peace.