Starmer Expels Rebels in Wake of Revolt in UK’s Welfare Reforms

LONDON – In a dramatic assertion of control, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expelled four Labour MPs from the party—Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan‑Jordan, Rachael Maskell, and Chris Hinchliff—all of whom rebelled against proposed welfare reforms. The disciplinary move comes in the wake of a fierce intra‑party clash over cuts to disability and sickness benefits, which Starmer abandoned earlier this month only after more than 100 Labour MPs threatened a rebellion.

The ousted MPs—now sitting as independents—were cited for “persistent breaches of party discipline,” a rebuke against dissenters challenging Starmer’s centrist pivot. Three additional MPs—Rosena Allin‑Khan, Bell Ribeiro‑Addy, and Mohammad Yasin—were also stripped of their trade envoy roles.

Each of the four suspended MPs spoke out against the welfare bill. Leishman, the Scottish MP, asserted that “it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer,” while Duncan‑Jordan, representing Poole, said he “couldn’t support making disabled people poorer.” Maskell, visibly emotional, described herself as “upset for the party,” but defended her decision as acting for her constituents.

Political scientists warn that Starmer’s crackdown is a risky gamble. University of Nottingham’s Steven Fielding told AFP it’s meant to “send a signal” that dissenting will have consequences—but it could backfire amid widespread resistance.

The rebellion was the largest of Starmer’s term, with 49 Labour MPs voting against the welfare package—forcing a humiliating U‑turn with Chancellor Rachel Reeves restoring disability protections for existing claimants.

Defenders of the purge argue Starmer needs unity ahead of the next election. Critics, however, caution it may create a “climate of fear,” alienate the left flank, and intensify vote losses to Reform UK on the right and Greens on the left. Momentum, Labour’s left‑wing campaign group, branded the expulsions a “desperate act.”

These events come amid other party turbulence—Green energy policy reversals, Afghan resettlement data row, and ministerial resignations over aid cuts and disability reform—painting a portrait of a government under pressure.

As Starmer heads into summer recess, the purge leaves a sobering question: will it reinforce discipline—or deepen fractures? His ability to navigate ideological fault lines, balance fiscal necessity with Labour’s social justice roots, and restore internal trust may define not only this government’s survival—but the future direction of the party ahead of 2029.