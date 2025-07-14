Small Plane Crash in Essex Leaves Four Dead, Airport Closed

A mid‑afternoon flight turned tragic last Sunday at London Southend Airport, as a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air abruptly lost control mere seconds after takeoff, reported by Arab News. The aircraft, belonging to the Dutch charter and medical‑evacuation specialist Zeusch Aviation, crashed within the airport boundary, erupting into flames that sent a towering fireball skyward. All four souls aboard perished—two Dutch crew members and a Chilean nurse, as well as a European medical professional whose nationality has not yet been confirmed.

Eyewitnesses, including families enjoying nearby recreation, described horror in the skies. One onlooker said the plane “banked sharply … more or less inverted” before plunging to earth in a head‑first descent, blind flames flickering around the wreckage.

The Royal Air Force, Essex Police, fire rescue teams, and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) arrived swiftly on scene. Together, they swiftly erected a cordon and instituted a temporary air exclusion zone. Formal identifications are pending—though authorities confirm the victims were foreign nationals.

Government officials and operators issued statements of sympathy. Air accident investigators from the AAIB and Dutch Safety Board are gathering debris from the site and transferring it to Farnborough for examination.

Southend’s chief executive, Jude Winstanley, alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer, extended condolences to grieving families, while the airport remains shuttered “until further notice,” with flights cancelled or diverted to alternate regional hubs.

Flight records indicate the aircraft had arrived at Southend earlier from Pula (Croatia) and was destined for Lelystad (Netherlands).

Zeusch Aviation, which also arranges organ‑transplant flights, confirmed SUZ1 was involved in the accident and is cooperating fully.

While the AAIB cautions that it is too soon to determine the cause, investigators are examining potential mechanical, environmental, and human factors. In the meantime, passengers and locals are urged to avoid the area and monitor airlines for further updates.