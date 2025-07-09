Saudi Crown Prince Vows Closer Iran Ties, Denounces US-Israeli Strikes

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has voiced a firm commitment to deepening relations with Iran, marking a continued shift in regional dynamics after years of rivalry between the two Gulf powers, reported by Tasnim News Agency.

During a meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the crown prince emphasized the kingdom’s resolve to expand cooperation with Tehran across political, economic, and cultural sectors. The meeting comes as both nations work to solidify a diplomatic thaw brokered by China last year, aimed at restoring full bilateral relations.

Bin Salman praised the growing understanding between the two nations, describing Iran and Saudi Arabia as “two major Muslim countries” with shared interests in regional peace. He also strongly condemned the recent Israeli and U.S. military strikes on Iranian territory, calling them violations of international law and a threat to Middle East stability.

“Regional security and stability must be protected through cooperation and understanding,” the crown prince said, adding that Saudi Arabia would leverage diplomacy to prevent further escalation and promote peace across West Asia.

Foreign Minister Araqchi echoed the sentiment, reaffirming Tehran’s willingness to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia based on mutual respect and good neighborliness. He stressed Iran’s readiness to expand trade, cultural ties, and investment partnerships with the kingdom.

Araqchi also commended Saudi Arabia for denouncing the attacks by Israel and the U.S., calling them a breach of the UN Charter and the nuclear non-proliferation regime. He said the regional response to the aggression demonstrated growing unity among Middle Eastern countries against destabilizing forces.

The meeting marks another milestone in the gradual realignment of alliances in the Middle East, as former rivals explore a path toward cooperation in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.