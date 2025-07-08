Moscow — In a significant shift aimed at reinforcing its war effort without triggering another unpopular mobilization, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing foreigners to serve in the Russian military during draft periods—not just under martial law or a state of emergency, as reported by Euro News.

The measure expands Russia’s recruitment strategy as it grapples with staggering battlefield losses in Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia has lost over 1 million troops—killed or wounded—since launching its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Ukrainian officials report an average of 1,000 Russian casualties daily amid a renewed summer offensive.

Until now, foreign enlistment was restricted to wartime emergencies. The new decree also permits qualified specialists who have exceeded age limits to sign contracts with elite Russian intelligence and security services, including the FSB and SVR.

The Kremlin appears intent on avoiding a second wave of mobilization like the one in 2022, which sparked mass protests and the departure of over 261,000 Russians from the country.

Foreign recruitment, particularly in Moscow, has accelerated. A UK Ministry of Defence report revealed that over 1,500 foreign nationals were recruited between April 2023 and May 2024—mainly from South and East Asia, former Soviet republics, and parts of Africa. Financial incentives and the promise of Russian citizenship are seen as key motivators.

Analysts say while foreign fighters are unlikely to significantly alter the makeup of Russia’s armed forces, they reflect Moscow’s urgent need for manpower without fueling domestic unrest.

This recruitment policy marks yet another attempt by the Kremlin to quietly expand its military capabilities while skirting the political backlash of another mass mobilization.