“Release Mahrang Baloch”: Amnesty Presses Pakistan Over Rights Violations

Amnesty International has issued an urgent appeal to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, demanding the immediate release of detained Baloch activists, including prominent rights defender Dr. Mahrang Baloch, reported by Dawn News Pakistan. The call comes amid mounting concern over the alleged misuse of Pakistan’s security laws to stifle dissent in the restive province.

The arrests of Dr. Baloch and other members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) occurred in March, shortly after a police crackdown on peaceful protesters highlighting enforced disappearances. Authorities accused them of inciting violence and attacking Quetta’s Civil Hospital, charges widely denounced by rights groups as politically motivated.

In its letter, Amnesty urged CM Bugti to drop all charges and rescind detention orders against activists held solely for exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. “This crackdown violates Pakistan’s international human rights commitments,” the organization stated, pointing to the prolonged detentions under laws like the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dr. Baloch has been held at Hudda District Prison in Quetta under Section 3 of the MPO, a regulation that allows preventive detention without formal charge. Her legal detention period under the MPO has expired, yet she remains behind bars. Last week, an anti-terrorism court extended her custody by another 10 days, further prolonging what activists describe as arbitrary and illegal detention.

Amnesty also highlighted serious concerns about detainees’ lack of access to lawyers and family members, warning of ongoing abuses including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

In May, five leading human rights organizations—including Amnesty—jointly urged the Pakistani government to halt its clampdown on peaceful dissent in Balochistan. Tuesday’s renewed appeal underscores growing international alarm over deteriorating civil liberties in the province.