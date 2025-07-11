Rafales Downed, Reality Surfaces: Indian Military Leaders Break Silence

NEW DELHI — Two months after the brief but intense military escalation between Pakistan and India in May 2025, cracks are beginning to show in India’s official narrative, as reported by The Express Tribune. While political leaders have denied any major setbacks, a series of remarks from top Indian defense officials have gradually revealed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) suffered significant losses during the conflict—possibly more than publicly admitted.

The tensions began after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. India immediately blamed Pakistan, offering no concrete evidence. Islamabad strongly denied involvement and called for an impartial investigation.

What followed was a dramatic military exchange. On May 7, the IAF launched a strike on civilian sites in Pakistan. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) swiftly retaliated, reportedly downing six Indian jets, including three Rafale fighters. India responded with another wave of attacks on May 9–10, this time targeting military installations. In return, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” hitting Indian missile depots, airbases, and radar systems. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire was announced by then-President Donald Trump on May 10 after frantic diplomatic talks.

Since then, Indian officials have begun making guarded acknowledgments. On May 11, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, stated cryptically, “Losses are a part of combat… All our pilots are back home.”

Later, on May 31, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan admitted the IAF was “handicapped” for two days post-strike, while downplaying reports of multiple jets being shot down.

The most candid statement came from Captain (IN) Shiv Kumar, India’s defence attaché to Indonesia. Speaking at a Jakarta university seminar on June 10, he confirmed losses on May 7 and blamed political restrictions for the setbacks: “We lost fighter jets… because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack military establishments or air defenses.”

On July 8, Defence Secretary R.K. Singh inadvertently confirmed at least one Rafale loss when trying to deny “multiple” jets had been downed. And more recently, Lt. General Rahul Singh, India’s deputy army chief, conceded that India had been outmaneuvered—though he blamed external support for Pakistan, a claim dismissed by analysts.

Taken together, the statements reflect a leadership struggling to reconcile battlefield realities with public messaging—where what’s unsaid speaks volumes.