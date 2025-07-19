Poland Erupts in Anti-Immigration Protests as Tensions Mount Over Border Policy

WARSAW — Anti-immigration protests swept across more than 80 Polish cities on Saturday, as thousands rallied under the slogan “Stop Immigration,” demanding stricter border controls and harsher measures against undocumented migrants, reported by Euro News.

The protests were organized by the far-right Confederation Liberty and Independence party and took place in major cities including Warsaw, Krakow, Poznan, Wroclaw, and Bialystok. In total, Polish authorities reported over 100 public gatherings, some met by peaceful counter-demonstrations led by left-wing and pro-human rights groups.

At a rally in Warsaw, Confederation leader Krzysztof Bosak called for the resignation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government, the militarization of border enforcement, and even proposed that soldiers be allowed to open fire on illegal border crossers — a statement that drew strong condemnation from civil society groups.

“We’ve had enough of the policy that lets everyone in and only later asks who they are,” Bosak said. “Poles have a right to feel safe in their own country.”

Demonstrators demanded the closure of borders with Ukraine, Belarus, Slovakia, and Lithuania, echoing recent government moves. Poland reinstated border controls with Germany and Lithuania on July 7, citing increased migration pressure. Controls are now active at 52 locations along the German border and 13 with Lithuania.

Meanwhile, counter-protesters marched in cities like Warsaw, Katowice, and Olsztyn, waving signs that read “Accept Refugees, Reject Fascism” and “We Defend the Right to Asylum.” Maria Książak of the International Humanitarian Initiative declared, “Everyone, regardless of origin, should feel safe in Poland and across Europe.”

The protests come amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment and ahead of fall elections. Far-right candidates made strong showings in May’s presidential race, campaigning on hardline migration stances.

Poland’s Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that special protection permits for foreigners were down 40% from 2021, crediting “a more efficient and secure system.”