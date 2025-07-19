Peskov: Sanctions Only Hurt the West, Russia Has Adapted

Russia Dismisses Latest EU Sanctions as ‘Illegal,’ Warns of Blowback

MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Friday condemned the European Union’s newest wave of sanctions as “illegal” and counterproductive, warning that the West’s latest efforts to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine will ultimately rebound on Europe itself.

The rebuke came after Brussels unveiled its 18th sanctions package against Russia — a sweeping set of measures that targets financial institutions, tightens the price cap on Russian oil exports, and aims to close loopholes in existing trade restrictions. The sanctions mark yet another attempt by the EU to stifle Moscow’s wartime economy, more than two years after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We will certainly analyze the new package in order to minimize its impact,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call. “But every new package adds to the negative effect on the very countries that adopt them.”

Peskov dismissed the sanctions as a breach of international law and claimed Russia had developed what he called an “immunity” to Western economic pressure.

“We have adapted to life under sanctions,” he said. “Our economy continues to grow.”

Indeed, despite heavy restrictions from the West, Russia’s economy has shown resilience, buoyed by wartime spending, growing ties with countries like China and India, and increased military-industrial output. While the initial sanctions in 2022 triggered a sharp downturn, Moscow has since ramped up state spending and reoriented trade eastward — efforts that have helped stabilize the ruble and spur modest growth.

EU officials argue that the new sanctions are crucial to maintaining pressure on President Vladimir Putin and choking off the Kremlin’s war chest. The latest package also includes measures targeting companies allegedly aiding Moscow in circumventing restrictions — a growing concern as Russia increasingly relies on third countries to access banned goods.

Still, cracks have appeared within the EU’s united front, with some member states expressing concerns over the effectiveness and economic costs of the sanctions.

As the war grinds on into its third year with no end in sight, the West continues to search for ways to curtail Russia’s aggression without triggering further geopolitical or economic fallout.