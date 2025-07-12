Pakistan’s Tirah Valley Residents Defy Military Displacement Orders

KHYBER, July 12 — A powerful tide of resistance swept through Bara tehsil on Friday as thousands of residents from the rugged Tirah Valley and surrounding areas rallied in defiance of an impending military operation, reported by Dawn News Pakistan. The protest, organized by Bara Siyasi Ittehad (BSI), quickly evolved into a fiery denouncement of forced displacement and state policy in the tribal belt.

The gathering at Minara Jumaat Chowk drew a massive crowd—considered the largest in the region’s recent history—with participation from tribal elders, civil society, parliamentarians, and grassroots activists. The message was unambiguous: no more war, no more exodus.

Hashim Khan Afridi, BSI president, lambasted what he described as a failed and destructive policy towards the Qabayal—the tribal residents of Pakistan’s merged districts. “We’ve buried our elders, lost homes, and lived in camps,” he thundered. “Yet, the militants return and the government still offers no answers.”

Afridi warned of road blockades and civil disobedience if residents are once again forced to vacate their homes. He cited the unresolved plight of over 500 families displaced in November 2023—still unrecognized as IDPs and denied basic rights.

Local lawmakers, including MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPAs Suhail Afridi and Abdul Ghani, echoed the frustration, vowing to resist both militant incursions and military presence. “We will not abandon Tirah,” declared former MNA Hamidullah Jan Afridi. “We will compel both the militants and the military to leave.”

Amid emotional outcries, speakers accused authorities of deliberately allowing militant groups to re-enter Tirah as a pretext for another armed campaign—one that, they claim, seeks control of the valley’s natural resources. They pointed to a pattern of targeted killings of tribal leaders aimed at sowing fear.

The rally also condemned the recent assassination of ANP Bajaur leader Maulana Khan Zeb and demanded swift justice. In a unanimous resolution, protestors called for the immediate release of political prisoners including Malak Naseer Ahmad Kukikhel, MNA Ali Wazir, and Samad Lala.

As tensions deepen in Khyber, residents stand united—not just against militants or soldiers, but against what they see as a history of betrayal.

“We may have our disputes,” one elder said, “but we are one voice when it comes to defending our land.”