Pakistan Rocked by Coordinated Militant Attacks in Balochistan

QUETTA, Pakistan — A wave of coordinated militant attacks struck several regions of Pakistan’s volatile Balochistan province late Wednesday, prompting swift countermeasures from security forces and raising concerns of renewed instability in the restive southwest, reported by The News.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, terrorists affiliated with the group Fitna al-Hindustan carried out attacks in Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, and Loralai. Security forces “responded immediately and forcefully,” Rind said, assuring the public that authorities remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property.

In a separate incident near Loralai, reports emerged of passengers being abducted, prompting the launch of a search-and-rescue operation. Authorities did not immediately confirm the number of individuals taken or their identities.

The attacks come amid rising regional tensions and follow a vow from Pakistan’s military leadership earlier this week to dismantle India-backed proxy networks operating within the country. These groups, the army claims, have become more active following recent cross-border confrontations.

The incidents also align with a modest uptick in nationwide militant activity. A May report from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) documented 85 attacks that month, a slight increase from April’s 81. Balochistan accounted for 35 of those attacks, resulting in 51 deaths and over 100 injuries, making it the most affected province alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of the 113 total fatalities in May, 52 were security personnel and 46 civilians — underlining the continued toll on Pakistan’s front-line defenders and local communities alike.

As operations continue, officials warn the threat remains far from over.