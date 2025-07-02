Pakistan Rebukes India at UNGA Over Kashmir, Human Rights, and “State Terrorism”

In a scathing rebuttal at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan accused India of human rights violations, religious persecution, and sponsoring terrorism within its borders — while rejecting New Delhi’s claims on Kashmir.

Rabia Ijaz, Second Secretary at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, delivered the strongly worded response following earlier remarks by the Indian delegate. She dismissed India’s narrative as “misleading and hypocritical,” and described it as “a classic case of an oppressor masquerading as the victim.”

Ijaz charged that India, under the BJP-RSS political alliance, has become a “majoritarian autocracy,” where Muslims, Christians, and Dalits live in a climate of fear. She cited mob lynchings, the use of bulldozers for collective punishment, mosque demolitions, and discriminatory laws targeting minorities as evidence of “institutionalized hate and exclusion.”

On the Kashmir issue, Ijaz rejected India’s stance that the region is an internal matter. She reiterated Pakistan’s long-held position that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. Citing UN Security Council resolutions 47 (1948), 91 (1951), and 122 (1957), she called for a free and impartial plebiscite, adding that India is obligated under Article 25 of the UN Charter to implement these resolutions.

She also accused India of launching unprovoked cross-border attacks on Pakistani civilian areas in May, resulting in 35 deaths, including 15 children. Labeling the incidents as “massacres,” she urged the UN to include them in future conflict reports, asserting they were deliberate and not the result of military engagement.

Ijaz further alleged that Indian intelligence agencies are supporting terrorist groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), citing documented evidence and public admissions by former Indian officials.

She concluded by warning against selective application of international norms. “There can be no exceptions, no blind spots, and no double standards,” she said.