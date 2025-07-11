Pakistan Raids Political Residence, Arrests 149 in Cyber Scam Including 71 Foreign Nationals

FAISALABAD, Pakistan — In a sweeping cybercrime crackdown, Pakistani authorities have dismantled a massive scam call center operating out of Faisalabad, arresting 149 individuals, including 71 foreign nationals—48 of them Chinese—in what officials are calling one of the country’s largest-ever fraud busts, reported by The Daily times.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) said Thursday it launched the raid after receiving a credible tip-off about a sophisticated fraud network engaging in Ponzi schemes and investment scams. The illicit operation, targeting victims both domestically and abroad, was reportedly generating millions through deceit.

The center was uncovered during a raid on the residence of Tahseen Awan, a prominent local political figure and former head of the city’s power grid. Awan’s involvement, whether direct or indirect, is now under investigation, with officials confirming that the location had been used as a hub for cybercriminals.

Those arrested include 78 Pakistanis and 71 foreigners from countries including China, Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Myanmar. Among them were 18 women, according to the NCCIA.

Authorities seized a trove of digital equipment and documents believed to be linked to ongoing online scams, including a newly discovered phishing scheme targeting businesses on Facebook.

The NCCIA emphasized that the arrests mark a significant step in combating the growing threat of cyber-enabled financial crime in the region. All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

This latest bust sheds light on the increasingly global nature of scam operations and raises serious questions about the role of local networks and political figures in enabling them.