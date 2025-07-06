Pakistan: Karachi Building Collapse Claims 27 Lives, Sparks Urgent Safety Crackdown

KARACHI — A somber silence hangs over Lyari’s Baghdadi neighborhood after the collapse of a five-story residential building claimed 27 lives and injured 11 others, marking one of Karachi’s deadliest structural disasters in recent memory, reported by The Express Tribune.

The 50-hour rescue operation, which began early Friday, concluded Sunday afternoon as responders recovered the last body — that of 15-year-old Muhammad Zaid, found trapped beneath layers of debris near the staircase. His brother, who survived, recounted the desperate attempt to save him. “I tried to pull him out when the building cracked, but I lost my grip,” he said. Their father and two more brothers also perished.

According to Civil Hospital officials, 26 bodies were recovered from the site, while 55-year-old Fatima succumbed to injuries during treatment. Of the dead, 11 were women, and several victims belonged to the Hindu community, reflecting Lyari’s diverse demographic. One injured woman, 30-year-old Sanatia, remains under care; others have been released after treatment.

Rescue 1122 South In-Charge Hameer Wahid confirmed that 95% of debris has been cleared and no more missing persons are reported. The operation, involving Edhi Foundation volunteers and modern equipment, was slowed by Lyari’s narrow alleyways and crowd congestion.

Among the rubble, emergency teams recovered cash, cheques, and jewelry, all handed over to local officials. Meanwhile, rickshaws and motorbikes parked beneath the building were crushed, as residents recalled the ground floor being routinely used for parking.

The tragedy has renewed scrutiny of unsafe construction across Karachi. Mayor Murtaza Wahab previously commissioned a structural survey revealing that of 266 buildings checked along I.I. Chundrigar Road and Shahrah-e-Faisal, 190 were unsafe. Attention has now turned to older districts like Lyari, where aging infrastructure, overpopulation, and corruption intersect dangerously.

Just hours after the collapse, authorities evacuated a seven-story building in Agra Taj Colony, citing signs of imminent structural failure. Cracks reportedly appeared after recent monsoon rains. Initially, families resisted evacuation, but relented after negotiations. The building has been sealed, power disconnected, and its water tank demolished to prevent further threat.

Lyari Municipal Officer Hammad ND Khan confirmed that the Sindh government is now planning a phased evacuation and demolition of all hazardous buildings in Lyari. A formal policy and alternative housing plan are expected following a meeting with the Sindh chief minister on Monday.

Temporary shelter is being offered in community centers and schools, though many affected residents prefer to stay with relatives. Some have called conditions at public shelters “unfit for living.”

Anger is mounting. Locals accuse Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials of accepting bribes and ignoring violations. Police have registered a case against the building’s contractor and developer, and officials have vowed to pursue charges if any government employees are found complicit.

As Karachi grieves, many are asking how long the city can afford to ignore its crumbling foundations — and who will be held accountable when they fall.