Islamabad, July 21 — As unrest deepens across Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Pakistani security forces have killed 17 alleged militants in a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) this week, amid growing public backlash over alleged state-led human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and unchecked plundering of mineral-rich lands, reported by the Pakistan’s News Media.

According to a statement issued Sunday by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), nine militants were killed and eight captured during a four-day operation in Malakand district, K-P. Officials claim the suspects were part of a group labeled “Fitna al-Khwarij,” reportedly backed by Indian intelligence. The joint operation involved the military, police, Levies, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and local authorities.

“Security forces effectively surrounded and engaged the militants,” the statement read. “Two hideouts were destroyed, and a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered.”

Separately, eight more were killed in two separate IBOs in Balochistan, a region simmering with discontent over decades of political marginalization, militarization, and exploitation of its natural resources. Four suspected militants linked to the shadowy group “Fitna-e-Hindustan” were killed in Pahrod on Saturday night. A similar operation in Kalat district the following night left four more dead, according to the ISPR.

In both cases, security forces claimed the militants were involved in recent attacks and were plotting further violence. Weapons and group insignias were reportedly seized during the raids. Sanitization operations are still underway.

However, the state narrative faces growing scrutiny. Local and international human rights observers have documented increasing crackdowns on dissent, especially in Balochistan and parts of K-P, where indigenous communities accuse the military and intelligence agencies of silencing voices protesting illegal land grabs, disappearances, and resource exploitation. Many activists argue that the so-called militants are often local resistance fighters defending their land and identity.

Adding to the chaos, recent attacks by armed groups have further rattled the region. In Kalat, a passenger bus was ambushed, killing three and injuring seven. In Loralai, militants reportedly abducted and executed nine travelers in a brazen assault linked to Fitna-e-Hindustan.

As violence escalates, Pakistan’s security forces remain firm in their commitment to “eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorism.” But critics warn that conflating indigenous uprisings with terrorism risks further alienating already marginalized populations — and may deepen the cycle of unrest and repression gripping the region.