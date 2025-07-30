hancellor Merz Faces Over 1,000 Legal Complaints Over Gaza Policy, Arms Support to Israel Draws Fire

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) is under mounting legal and public scrutiny as more than 1,000 criminal complaints have been filed against him since late last week, accusing the government of complicity in war crimes amid the Gaza conflict, as reported by FOCUS online. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe confirmed the wave of submissions, most of which are nearly identical and challenge Germany’s support for Israel during its ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

The complaints, spearheaded by activists and political voices like Selina Pfister, a regional leader from the Left Party, allege that Merz’s administration is supporting “crimes against humanity” and potential genocide by allowing arms exports to Israel and withholding sanctions. Pfister specifically accused the federal government of turning a blind eye to civilian suffering while enabling the violence through policy decisions.

Chancellor Merz recently announced that two German military planes had departed for Jordan to assist in humanitarian aid drops over Gaza. Critics, however, slammed the move as largely symbolic. Aid groups argue the air drops are inefficient, costly, and potentially dangerous to civilians on the ground, suggesting ground delivery via trucks would be more effective.

Germany, as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute, is legally obligated to prevent and respond to war crimes. The legal complaints argue that continued arms exports violate these international commitments.

A spokesperson for the Federal Prosecutor said the bulk of the filings were “virtually identical,” signaling a coordinated campaign to hold the government accountable under international law.