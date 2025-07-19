‘Opposing Genocide Is Not a Crime’: Protesters Defy UK Ban

Over 50 Arrested in London Amid Protests Backing Outlawed Pro-Palestinian Group

LONDON — More than 50 demonstrators were arrested in central London on Saturday for displaying support for Palestine Action, a recently banned group now classified as a terrorist organization by the UK government, reported by The Frontier Post.

The arrests occurred during coordinated protests across the country, including in Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Truro, following the UK’s decision to outlaw the group earlier this month. The largest demonstration took place in Parliament Square, Westminster, where protesters brandished placards reading “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Under Section 13 of the UK Terrorism Act, public expressions of support for a proscribed group are considered a criminal offense, punishable by up to six years in prison. The Metropolitan Police confirmed via social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that 55 individuals were arrested in London for carrying signs endorsing the banned group.

Elsewhere, eight people were arrested in Truro, Cornwall, and several more were detained in Manchester during smaller demonstrations.

The protest campaign was organized by Defend Our Juries, a civil liberties group that claims at least 120 people have been arrested nationwide in recent weeks for showing solidarity with Palestine Action.

The UK government officially proscribed Palestine Action on July 12, following a high-profile incident in which its activists broke into RAF Brize Norton, a key British airbase, on June 20. During the break-in, protestors caused an estimated £7 million ($9.4 million) in damage to military aircraft used in arms transfers — an act that Home Secretary James Cleverly called “a direct threat to national security.”

The ban criminalizes not only membership in the group, but also any form of active support. Wearing clothing, displaying symbols, or sharing online material associated with Palestine Action could now lead to prosecution. Displaying the group’s name alone could result in a six-month sentence, while organizing on its behalf could carry up to 14 years in prison.

A High Court hearing to determine whether a judicial review of the government’s decision to ban the group will be permitted is scheduled for Monday in London. Legal experts suggest the outcome could test the boundaries of free speech and protest rights under UK anti-terror laws.

Despite mounting legal risks, supporters of the group say they are undeterred.

“We will not be silenced,” one protester in London told reporters before being detained. “Opposing genocide should never be a crime.”