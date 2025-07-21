No Talks With U.S., Says Iran as Missile Strikes, Sanctions Cloud Diplomacy

Tehran – July 21, 2025 — Iran has firmly ruled out the possibility of engaging in nuclear negotiations with the United States under current conditions, signaling a deepening diplomatic rift in the aftermath of recent military escalations in the region, reported by Mehr News Agency.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated, “We have no plans to hold talks with the U.S. in the current situation.” He emphasized that Iran would only turn to diplomacy “when deemed necessary to protect the nation’s rights.”

Baghaei dismissed recent claims by a former U.S. Secretary of State that Iran had agreed to limit uranium enrichment to below one percent. He called the remarks “entirely false,” attributing them to internal political maneuvering in Washington.

The spokesperson also condemned the proposed use of the UN’s snapback mechanism—intended to reimpose sanctions—as “unethical, illegal, and unjustifiable.” He noted that Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had sent a formal letter to the United Nations and Security Council members objecting to the move.

A trilateral summit between Iran, Russia, and China will take place Tuesday in Tehran, focused on nuclear diplomacy and opposition to sanctions. Separately, Iran will meet with representatives from France, Germany, and the UK in Istanbul on July 25 to continue talks at the deputy foreign minister level.

Tensions remain high following a dramatic 12-day conflict in June. After Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on June 13, the U.S. followed with attacks on three nuclear sites. Iran responded forcefully, launching retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli cities and the U.S. military base at al-Udeid in Qatar.

The hostilities ended with a ceasefire on June 24, but the diplomatic landscape remains fractured, with Iran warning that renewed pressure will only harden its position.