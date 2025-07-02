Midnight Mayhem: Man Attacks Police After Champagne Theft in Vienna

A midnight theft spiraled into chaos in Vienna’s Favoriten district early Tuesday, ending with three police officers injured and a 24-year-old man behind bars.

The trouble began just after 12 a.m. at a gas station on Triester Street, where a 24-year-old Polish national reportedly walked in, grabbed two bottles of champagne, and exited the store without paying. Witnesses say he shattered one of the bottles on the pavement outside, setting off a chain of events that would quickly escalate.

Police were called to the scene. Upon their arrival, the suspect attempted to flee toward a nearby construction site, ignoring repeated commands to stop. In his dash for freedom, he reportedly damaged a section of the construction fence before officers caught up with him.

The arrest did not go smoothly. According to authorities, the man resisted fiercely—kicking at officers and attempting to bite them during the struggle. Despite their efforts to subdue him peacefully, three officers sustained injuries in the process.

The suspect was eventually restrained and taken into custody. On orders from the public prosecutor’s office, he was transferred to a detention facility pending further investigation.

The motive behind the champagne theft and violent outburst remains unclear, but officials are treating the incident as a serious assault on law enforcement.

The attack underscores the unpredictable risks officers face even during routine calls. No further details have been released about the suspect’s background or mental state, but an investigation is ongoing.

As of Tuesday morning, the injured officers were receiving medical treatment. Their conditions were not reported to be life-threatening.