Microsoft Shuts Down Pakistan Operations Amid Global Restructuring

July 4, 2025 – Islamabad: Microsoft Corporation has closed its remaining liaison operations in Pakistan, marking the end of its 25-year presence in the country, reported by Daily Times. The decision follows the company’s global workforce restructuring, which includes the layoff of approximately 9,100 employees—around 4% of its total workforce—as reported by The Seattle Times this week.

While Microsoft never operated a full-fledged subsidiary in Pakistan, it maintained liaison offices supporting enterprise, government, education, and consumer sectors. The company has gradually shifted its service delivery to certified local partners and moved licensing and commercial operations to its European hub in Ireland.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the move reflects Microsoft’s ongoing global strategy to consolidate operations and adopt a partner-led, cloud-based model, rather than a withdrawal from the Pakistani market. “Microsoft is reviewing the future of its liaison office in Pakistan as part of a wider workforce optimization program,” the ministry said in a statement.

Former Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed concern over the development, calling it “a troubling sign” for the country’s economic outlook. In a post on X, Alvi claimed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had once considered investing in Pakistan, but political instability diverted expansion plans to Vietnam in 2022.

Industry leaders have also reacted. Former Microsoft Pakistan country manager Jawwad Rehman stated on LinkedIn that the closure represents more than a corporate exit and reflects broader issues with the local business environment. Habibullah Khan, founder and CEO of Penumbra, noted that Microsoft’s estimated $50 million revenue from Pakistan—approximately 0.018% of its global revenue—made the operation increasingly unsustainable, especially given existing cost-cutting measures and reduced local staffing.

Microsoft has been steadily reducing its global footprint as it pivots from traditional on-premise software licensing to recurring cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models. Pakistan is one of several markets affected by this transformation.

The government of Pakistan has affirmed its intention to continue engaging with Microsoft’s regional and global leadership to ensure continuity for local partners, developers, and enterprise clients.