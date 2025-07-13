Macron to Unveil Sweeping Defense Plan Amid Global Security Shifts

Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil a sweeping overhaul of France’s defense strategy on Sunday, responding to escalating global instability, renewed Russian hostility, and growing doubts about long-term U.S. commitment to European security, reported by The Express Tribune.

According to Élysée officials, Macron’s speech will outline “major” defense measures despite fiscal pressures. The president is expected to highlight France’s need to bolster strategic independence in the face of mounting threats and shifting alliances.

“Defense efforts must be made in the face of a disintegrating world order,” a senior presidential adviser said ahead of the announcement.

The move comes amid rising anxiety within France’s military establishment over what General Thierry Burkhard, Chief of Defense Staff, called a “durable” threat from Russia. In remarks Friday, Burkhard said Russia now sees France as its “main adversary in Europe,” pointing to Moscow’s increasingly aggressive stance since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

France’s defense minister, Sébastien Lecornu, echoed the urgency on Sunday, telling La Tribune that France must prepare to act autonomously: “If we want to depend on no one tomorrow, we must start today.”

Since Macron took office in 2017, France’s defense budget has jumped from €32.2 billion to €50.5 billion. It’s projected to rise to €67 billion by 2030, even as the European Commission urges tighter fiscal discipline. France’s debt servicing alone will reach €62 billion this year—but Prime Minister François Bayrou has insisted, “The defense budget is sacrosanct.”

France’s push mirrors broader shifts in NATO. Member states recently committed to allocating at least 5% of GDP to defense and security. Macron is expected to call for increased investment in air defense, electronic warfare, space capabilities, and advanced technologies such as AI and quantum computing.

The president will also underscore national unity, potentially announcing a youth mobilization initiative tied to civic and national service.