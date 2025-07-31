Lithuanian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

VILNIUS — Lithuania’s Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has announced his resignation in the wake of an intensifying corruption investigation tied to his private business dealings. President Gitanas Nausėda confirmed on Wednesday that Paluckas communicated his decision during a brief phone call earlier in the day, as reported by the Austrian National Television ORF.

The resignation comes less than nine months after Paluckas, a Social Democrat, assumed office following a narrow electoral victory last November. His tenure was marked by controversy from the outset, particularly due to his coalition with the populist Dawn of Nemunas party — a partnership that sparked nationwide protests ahead of the election and fueled ongoing political unease.

According to sources close to the investigation, authorities are examining allegations of financial misconduct involving several companies linked to Paluckas. Though details remain under wraps, investigators reportedly suspect the misuse of state-linked funds and undisclosed conflicts of interest.

The Prime Minister has denied any wrongdoing but stated that he was stepping down to “prevent further distractions to the government’s work and to allow justice to proceed unimpeded.” Opposition leaders and civil society groups welcomed the move, calling it a necessary step to restore public trust.

President Nausėda is expected to consult party leaders before appointing an interim government. The resignation plunges the country into political uncertainty, with early elections now a possibility.

As the investigation unfolds, Lithuania finds itself at a crossroads — a test of its democratic resilience and commitment to transparency.