Knife Violence Erupts in Vienna: Police Hunt Multiple Suspects

Vienna Rocked by Two Stabbings in One Night; One Seriously Injured, Suspects at Large

VIENNA — Two violent incidents shook the Austrian capital Friday evening, leaving two men injured and sparking ongoing police investigations, reported by “Heute”. Both attacks — which took place just hours apart in separate districts — involved sharp objects and suspects who remain at large.

The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Steinbauerpark, located in the Meidling district. A 20-year-old man was walking through the park with two friends when a verbal altercation broke out with a group of other young men. What began as a heated exchange quickly escalated into a physical fight.

According to eyewitness accounts, one of the unknown assailants pulled a knife and stabbed the 20-year-old during the scuffle. When police arrived on the scene, bystanders claimed the stabbing had happened earlier. The suspect had already fled.

Emergency medical teams from Wiener Berufsrettung provided urgent care on-site and transported the young man to the hospital with serious injuries. A police search in the surrounding area yielded no immediate results. The case is now being handled by the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Southern Division.

Just a few hours later, around 11 p.m., another violent altercation took place in the Favoriten district. A 38-year-old man was reportedly attacked by an unidentified suspect following a disagreement. The assailant used a sharp object to injure the victim, then fled the scene on foot.

A 25-year-old friend of the injured man witnessed the assault and is cooperating with authorities. The victim was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made in either case. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue into both stabbings.