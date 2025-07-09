Jailed Pakistani Opp Leader Imran Khan Rules Out Talks, Calls for Nationwide Protest on Aug 5

ISLAMABAD — In a decisive turn away from dialogue, jailed Pakistani opposition leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that a nationwide protest movement is now the only path forward, ruling out any further negotiations with the state, reported by Dawn News. The announcement comes as Khan marks nearly two years in incarceration, during which he has been held in what his family and allies describe as increasingly harsh and isolated conditions.

Khan, currently detained in Adiala Jail and reportedly kept in solitary confinement, made the declaration through a statement issued on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday evening. The message, posted by his team due to his lack of access to social media, stated unequivocally: “The time for negotiations has passed.”

“For the sake of the country, I tried repeatedly to initiate dialogue. But after the 26th Constitutional Amendment and what has followed in the courts, that hope is gone,” the statement read. “Now, only a nationwide protest movement can pull the nation out of this lawless quagmire.”

The statement also announced a peak mobilization date: August 5, marking two years since Khan’s imprisonment. That day, he said, would serve as the culmination of the protest campaign—one he described as “peaceful but powerful.”

‘Second Pakistan Movement’

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, interim chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a close aide of the former premier, finally secured a meeting with Khan inside Adiala Jail after weeks of being denied access. Emerging from the meeting, Gohar briefed reporters outside the prison gates, echoing Khan’s resolve.

“This is not merely political. This is about every citizen whose rights are being stripped away,” Gohar said. “The founder has asked the people to prepare for what he calls a ‘Second Pakistan Movement’—a peaceful, mass mobilization aimed at restoring constitutional rights and civil liberties.”

Gohar described Khan as “sharper and more resolute than ever,” despite being confined for months without basic reading materials or communication access. He criticized the prison administration for isolating Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, and ignoring court orders regarding their treatment.

Family Joins the Cause

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, also addressed reporters, underscoring the gravity of her brother’s prison conditions. “He has been kept in complete solitary confinement for months. This past week, even his books, newspapers, and television were confiscated. What kind of justice is this?” she asked.

She further revealed that Imran Khan’s sons, Suleiman and Qasim, would soon travel to the United States to raise international awareness about the alleged injustices faced by their father. They are expected to join the domestic protest campaign at a later stage, although it remains unclear whether that will happen before or after August 5.

Aleema Khan painted a disturbing picture of the former prime minister’s prison life: “Even his personal doctor, who knows his medical history inside out, has not been allowed to see him for the past ten months. If anything happens to him, who will take responsibility?”

Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, is reportedly being held under similar conditions. “No sunlight, no visitors, no communication. Just isolation. Is this how women are treated in custody in Pakistan?” Aleema asked, expressing outrage.

‘They Cannot Silence Him’

Despite efforts to cut him off from the outside world, Khan’s family and supporters insist his voice remains potent.

“They think isolating him will break his will. Let me be clear—it won’t,” Aleema Khan declared. “His spirit is unbroken. His message will reach the people.”

With the planned protest campaign gaining momentum, PTI leaders are expected to announce a full action plan in the coming days. As the August 5 anniversary approaches, Khan’s supporters are preparing to take to the streets—peacefully, but with purpose.