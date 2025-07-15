Italy and Austria Unite on Migration, Energy, and EU Expansion

Rome Talks Yield Renewed Italy-Austria Pact on Migration and Integration



ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker reaffirmed their commitment to a unified European response to migration during a high-level meeting in Rome, highlighting the urgency of crafting innovative solutions to an increasingly unmanageable crisis. Speaking after talks at Palazzo Chigi, Meloni said both leaders were “deeply aligned” in their pursuit of fresh strategies, acknowledging that traditional tools have proven insufficient in addressing irregular migration flows through both the Mediterranean and Balkan routes.

“Italy and Austria are on the frontlines,” Meloni noted, praising their history of cooperation and emphasizing their shared resolve to deepen collaboration moving forward. Stocker echoed the sentiment, calling for stronger partnerships with countries of origin and transit, as well as firmer repatriation efforts. “Austria has already begun deporting criminal offenders, including Syrians, through a legal pathway,” he said. “Italy remains a crucial ally in this process.”

The two leaders also stressed the importance of accelerating the European Union’s enlargement to the Western Balkans, which Meloni described as a “reunification of Europe” amid today’s geopolitical tensions. Stocker agreed, calling for a “realistic perspective” for these nations—not out of altruism, but to prevent long-term regional instability. Their joint initiative, “Friends of the Western Balkans,” aims to fast-track integration.

Meloni and Stocker addressed economic resilience as well, voicing strong support for a unified EU stance against U.S. tariff threats. They endorsed continued negotiations while backing the European Commission’s role in coordinating the bloc’s response.

In a forward-looking step, Italy and Austria signed a joint document on the future of the automobile industry and green hydrogen development. The planned 3,300-kilometer SoutH2 Corridor is expected to link Italy, Austria, and Germany in a clean energy network, bolstering Europe’s energy independence.

The leaders also touched on regional autonomy in South Tyrol, with Stocker thanking Meloni for supporting a reform now entering Italy’s parliamentary process.