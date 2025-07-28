Israeli Rights Groups Call Gaza War a ‘Genocide’ in Unprecedented Reports

Two of Israel’s leading human rights organizations have made a historic and damning claim, declaring that the country’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza constitutes genocide against the Palestinian people. In separate reports released Monday, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel described the war as a coordinated effort to destroy Palestinian society in the enclave.

“This is a deeply painful moment for us,” said Yuli Novak, executive director of B’Tselem, at a press conference in Jerusalem. “Nothing prepares you for the realization that you are part of a society committing genocide.” She emphasized that, as Israelis witnessing the devastation firsthand, the duty to speak clearly outweighed the comfort of silence.

The war, now in its 21st month, began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on southern Israel. Since then, Israeli strikes have devastated the Gaza Strip, displacing all of its two million residents and killing at least 59,821 people, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. UN agencies warn of looming famine and systemic collapse of essential services.

B’Tselem’s report points to statements by senior Israeli officials suggesting intent to destroy the societal fabric of Gaza. Physicians for Human Rights Israel detailed what it called the “deliberate and systematic destruction” of Gaza’s health care system.

The reports echo findings from the International Court of Justice, which earlier this year said it was “plausible” that Israel’s actions may violate the UN Genocide Convention. The Israeli government, strongly backed by the United States, rejects the accusation, insisting it is targeting Hamas and working to free hostages still held in Gaza.

For the first time, however, voices from within Israeli society are publicly asserting that the war has crossed a legal and moral threshold.