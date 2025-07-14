Iran Warns ‘Proportionate’ Response if Europe Triggers U.N. Snapback

Iran has warned it will respond “appropriately and proportionately” if European nations trigger the U.N.’s “snapback” sanctions over its nuclear programme, a stern declaration made by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on July 14. He dismissed such threats as lacking a legal or political foundation, accusing Britain, France and Germany of violating their own obligations under the 2015 nuclear accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s position as a party to the JCPOA, emphasising that Tehran’s decision to scale back its nuclear commitments was a legitimate reaction to “brazen violations” by the U.S. and Europe . He warned that deploying the snapback mechanism would “end Europe’s role” in future talks, effectively undercutting diplomatic engagement.

The European trio of the U.K., France and Germany has reportedly signalled intent to initiate snapback if no new deal materialises that meets their security concerns—a move Baghaei denounced as politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that while Tehran remains open to nuclear diplomacy, any resumption of talks hinges on guarantees against future aggression. He also confirmed that cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue but under stricter domestic oversight due to security risks following recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

These developments come amid renewed diplomatic efforts. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Araghchi held indirect negotiations last April in Muscat, though no firm date has been set for their continuation.

In the coming days, all eyes will be on whether European powers formally initiate the snapback, a step that risks inflaming tensions and could further complicate the fragile diplomatic landscape.