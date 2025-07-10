Iran Links Future IAEA Cooperation to Fair Treatment

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a pointed warning to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday, declaring that Tehran’s continued cooperation hinges on the agency shedding its perceived bias and double standards.

In a phone call with European Council President Antonio Costa, Pezeshkian underscored Iran’s historic commitment to peaceful nuclear development under IAEA supervision, but said the relationship has been eroded by what he called “unprofessional and politicized behavior.”

“If double standards continue, there will be consequences,” he said, referencing parliamentary legislation recently passed in response to the IAEA’s silence over attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and its alleged failure to uphold international law.

Pezeshkian also addressed regional tensions, referencing the recent 12-day conflict that saw Iran retaliate after being targeted, as he claimed, by Israel with U.S. backing. “Those who attacked us requested a ceasefire only after seeing our firm response,” he added.

The Iranian president reiterated his country’s commitment to peace, diplomacy, and international dialogue — but insisted this must be grounded in fairness. “Membership in international bodies like the IAEA must offer balanced benefits. Otherwise, participation holds no value,” he said.

President Costa acknowledged Iran’s concerns, affirming the EU’s support for diplomatic engagement and denouncing “any form of double standards” in global governance. He extended condolences over Iranian casualties and criticized Israel’s human rights record in Gaza.

Both leaders expressed hope for strengthened relations between Tehran and the EU, emphasizing mutual respect and a shared interest in de-escalation and dialogue.

As nuclear tensions resurface, Tehran’s message to the world is clear: cooperation is still on the table — but only on equal terms.