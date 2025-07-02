Iran Halts IAEA Cooperation Amid Fallout from Nuclear Dispute and Israeli Strikes

TEHRAN, July 2 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced Tuesday the suspension of Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), escalating tensions over the country’s nuclear program following recent Israeli attacks and a controversial international resolution; reported by Mehr News Agency.

The move follows a vote by Iran’s parliament on June 25 approving a bill to limit engagement with the UN nuclear watchdog. The bill, which passed both general and specific provisions, effectively bars IAEA inspectors from entering Iran unless national security conditions—set by the Supreme National Security Council—are met.

“The IAEA must demonstrate a professional, unbiased approach,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said, accusing the agency of facilitating “Israeli-American aggression” against Iran.

This sharp turn comes after the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution condemning Iran for non-compliance with its nuclear safeguards—a charge Iran vehemently denies. The resolution, pushed by Britain, France, and Germany with U.S. backing, passed with 19 votes in favor, 11 abstentions, and three opposed (Russia, China, Burkina Faso). It marked the first such censure in nearly two decades.

Iranian lawmakers argue that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s “politically motivated” reports laid the groundwork for Israeli airstrikes on June 13, which targeted key nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, and resulted in the deaths of several nuclear scientists and senior military officials. Grossi has yet to publicly condemn the attacks, drawing further ire in Tehran.

In response, Iran has announced upgrades to its centrifuge technology at Fordow and hinted at expanding nuclear enrichment activities.

A senior lawmaker also revealed calls to ban Grossi from entering Iran, citing national security concerns.

With diplomacy fraying, the nuclear standoff risks spiraling into deeper conflict, casting a long shadow over regional stability and global nonproliferation efforts.