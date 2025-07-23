Iran Agrees to IAEA Talks on New Nuclear Modality, Warns Against Sanctions Trigger

NEW YORK — Iran has agreed to host a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the coming weeks, but not for site inspections, reported by Mehr News Agency. The visit, according to Tehran, will focus on redefining the terms of engagement between the Islamic Republic and the UN nuclear watchdog.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, confirmed the move during a press briefing on the sidelines of a diplomatic trip to New York on Wednesday.

“The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites,” Gharibabadi told reporters, emphasizing the visit’s diplomatic and procedural nature rather than technical oversight.

Gharibabadi underlined that Iran will continue enriching uranium based on its domestic needs, asserting the country’s right to develop its nuclear program within the bounds of its own strategic interests.

He also issued a stern warning to the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear accord—Britain, France, and Germany—advising them not to trigger the JCPOA’s “snapback” sanctions mechanism. If reimposed, such sanctions could push Iran to exit the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), he cautioned.

With the nuclear deal unraveling and enrichment levels climbing, the upcoming talks mark a pivotal opportunity for both Iran and the IAEA to reestablish diplomatic ground—before confrontation outweighs negotiation.